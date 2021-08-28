It’s interesting to note the number of letters from the Socialist-Democrats that continue to attack Donald Trump and his presidency even though his administration has been out of office for eight months. Meanwhile, the Biden Administration continues to destroy the nation by reversing every Trump policy that made this nation economically strong. Gave us low unemployment and secured higher wages for workers.
The Biden Administration is in the process of destroying the economy of this United States, by allowing open borders in the south and then busing and flying tens of thousands of illegal immigrants throughout the United States, many of whom have Covid-19 and are infecting the general population, according to the Washington Examiner. By enacting illegal mandates re. Covid vaccinations; by shutting domestic oil supplies – have you purchased gas in the last eight months? And now, the debacle in Afghanistan.
Those who are old enough should recall what the Taliban did to women and children in that nation before and they will do the same again. They have started the beheading of any Afghans who fought against them over the past 20 years, according to Newsmax and the BBC. That’s all on the Biden Administration, not Donald Trump! Joe Biden is suffering from Dementia. Anyone who has or had a relative who went through Alzheimer’s will recognize this horrible disease.
Our enemies, China, Iran, Russia, and Cuba to name a few recognize that the administration is weak and will take advantage of that. China has already made military moves directed towards Taiwan. Ignore the truth at your own personal risk.
