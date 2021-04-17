Editor:
We are now over three months into the current “administration” in Washington, and we wake up each day to find we are ruled by complete buffoons. Our “President” is demonstrably senile, can’t walk up a flight of stairs, and doesn’t take unrehearsed questions: why would that be? Even his press secretary, “Circle Back” Psaki, can’t answer questions, because the scene changes so fast that any answer might be wrong by the time she gives it.
Biden has already proposed $4 trillion (that’s $12,000 per citizen!) of spending, with about 90% of it going to progressive political organizations. We have an executive order permitting men to compete in women’s sports, thereby literally destroying the careers and aspirations of almost all female athletes anywhere.
Meantime, we have a peanut gallery of naive amateurs in leadership positions, none of whom could run a popcorn concession. We have a Secretary of State profoundly insulted and embarrassed by the Chinese, without the gonads to stand up walk out. We have a “climate change” czar who jets about the world, creating more CO2 in an hour than you will in a year. We have a VP put in charge of the border crisis who won’t visit the border, now leaking 1,000,000 illegals per year. Just bus them somewhere and drop them off, without local permission.
If Lewis Carroll had lived today, he could have just written history, and not bothered with fiction. Citizens, you have one more chance to vote, I hope. Please don’t waste it.
John R. Doner
Port Charlotte
