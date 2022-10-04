The next four paragraphs are in accord with a Washington Post article of 9/2/22.
To cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions to zero, experts say, the country is going to have to build a lot of energy infrastructure. And fast.
Right now, many roadblocks stand in the way of building wind, solar, and the transmission lines that can carry their power to city centers.
To reach net-zero carbon emissions, according to a study by Princeton University, wind farms will have to spread across the Great Plains and the Midwest, covering an area equal to at least the states of Illinois and Indiana. Solar panels will sparkle across an area at least as large as Connecticut. And thousands of miles of high-voltage transmission lines will need to be built to carry all that power from where it’s generated — mostly in rural parts of the country to urban centers far away. And these projects need to be up and running soon.
Liza Reed, the research manager for electricity transmission at the Niskanen Center think tank, argues that building a more connected electric grid is absolutely essential to cut carbon emissions. One thing that could help is giving the federal government authority to approve the construction of big, high-voltage transmission lines. At the moment, power lines have to get approval from every state that they cross.
In more than 20 months of the Biden administration how many of the needs referred to above have been significantly addressed?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.