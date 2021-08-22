By Joe Biden and the Socialists, Marxists that are running "our" country now and telling him what to do! The extreme crisis at "our" border is just one of the travesties that Biden has implemented! So, it's ok to let thousands of "illegals" from over 100 countries, many with Covid, no masks, unvaccinated, into "our" country? Now we have delta variants that may have come with the thousands of illegals Biden is flying or bussing all over "our" country!
Do you know, Sunday 8/1/21 there are 1,000 illegals held because of Covid, under a bridge in Mission, Texas. Check YouTube, NewsNation for one. Before July 31, 2021 over 1 million illegals have crossed. Governor DeSantis tells Biden, "Why don't you do your job? Why don't you get this border secure? And until you do that, I don't wanna hear a blip about COVID from you!"
"Our" President Trump, for the first time, had "our" country energy independent! Biden destroyed that with a stroke of his pen, cancelling the Keystone pipeline! He put 11,000 people out of work and thousands of people in related businesses suffered. Now, pathetic Biden begs OPEC to produce more oil, according to Fox News?
Just in: Sunday, 8/15/21. Biden caused another "preventable catastrophe" with his ill-timed, incompetent pullout in Afghanistan! Biden's blunder is causing thousands to flee the country and some Americans are trapped! God help them!
