Editor:
The only thing that anyone is going to talk about following this first shameful debate is that an unhinged president refused to condemn white supremacists, endorsed a right-wing street gang, and attacked the integrity of the election.
President Trump used his massive platform to urge his supporters to intimidate people at the polls.
Joe Biden got his points across, calling for American unity; clarifying he does not support the Green New Deal, nor does he support Medicare for all. Biden spoke directly to the American people and was more presidential than the other guy who actually is president.
Biden is normal and decent, while showing us a path forward. Trump was disrespectful and childish, and displayed contempt for voters and democratic processes.
The most important issue in this election is the pandemic and Trump was unable to express any degree of understanding for the desperate need in this country to be normal again.
My vote is for Joe Biden.
Karen Zusman
Port Charlotte
