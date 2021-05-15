Editor:
Fellow citizens, it's time for a political inventory. Trump built a security wall. Biden tore it down. Trump improved logical immigration. Biden erased the "rules" causing bedlam at the border. Trump sent Jared Kushner to the Middle East for a peace pact, with eight nations. Biden funded the present Israeli/Palestinian war, sent Kerry to dismantle that.
Trump formed an investigation into the Hunter Biden "question " (Where is the Durham report? Where is the FBI Biden "lap-top" info?) Trump made America energy free of dependence. Biden canceled the Keystone Pipeline. Now, Russia, taking advantage of this "gasoline debacle." This border wall issue, now re-starts. Human trafficking, rampant drugs coming, here again, multiple abuses of minor immigrants, our election system complete shambles. No clear direction of "who" is running this country, or "who" is funding rioting, mayhem and destruction of Democrat-controlled cities across the USA (that "all of" us taxpayers, are now paying for, with billions of wasted tax dollars.
Trump funded abd respected law enforcement. Biden and Democrats are defunding the same for what reason? Us citizens are witnessing the total destruction of this Republic, law enforcement, economy, public education system, foreign trade balance, election system, faith in national politics, abandonment of God and finally our military does not know what to do about lack of leadership. Did we all expect that fundamental change, as promised by Obama (now in his third term) would bring about our demise? Do you citizens not see our demise staring us in the face? Trump, reduced taxes. Biden taxing us to "death!"
Ronald Hatt
Rotonda West
