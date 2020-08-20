Editor:
Biden campaign advertisements, using parts of POTUS Trump’s appearances out of context, are misleading. Trump’s handling of the Wuhan virus is criticized, with no alternatives provided. He would improve the economy, without suggestions for accomplishment. He promises health care for all, with no details on financing billions required. He would defund the police, with violence and crime escalation adversely affecting poor Black neighborhoods.
Trump took steps to stop flights from China to the USA, which were criticized by Biden who called him Xenophobic. Trump stopped flights from Europe as China allowed its citizens to fly there further spreading the Wuhan virus. Trump took steps: to produce ventilators necessary to treat those with the Wuhan virus; to produce personal protection equipment using the defense act when necessary; provided additional hospital beds in NYC and LA. Trump continually expressed concern for the elderly population and its susceptibility to the Wuhan virus. Trump oversaw a resurgence of the economy which produced the lowest unemployment rates among Blacks, Latinos and women in USA history. Trump took steps to supplement law enforcement in cities experiencing escalation in serious crime.
The Biden campaign objectives are socialistic and full of empty promises. Thanks Bernie and AOC.
Salvatore Castronovo
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.