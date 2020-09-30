Editor:

The chief of the Centers for Disease Control, Dr. Robert Redfield, recently testified to Congress that if all Americans wore masks, Covid-19 cases in the U.S. would drop dramatically. “Masks are the most important, powerful public health tool we have to fight the pandemic,” Redfield said.

Shortly after Dr. Redfield gave his testimony, President Trump disputed Redfield’s claims during a White House press event saying the doctor was wrong and had been confused by the question.

Within the span of a few hours, our country’s confused and disjointed response continued in response to a pandemic which has killed nearly 200,000 of our citizens.

It’s time for a change in leadership.

Vice President Biden has a plan to deal with the pandemic so we can get back to work, get our kids to school safely, and move about our community. He will put that plan in place the day he takes office, so we can all resume our normal lives.

I ask that you join me and vote for Joe Biden.

Carole Lick

Punta Gorda

