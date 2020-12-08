Editor:
Executive actions: federal executive agencies are strongly encouraged (effectively required) to follow guidelines given in executive actions. These guidelines apply only to activities within the affected federal agency(s). They are internal policy positions and do not compel action by those outside of the government.
Executive order: Presidential executive orders are formally published in the Federal Register and are recorded along with other regulations. They carry the weight and power of enforcement as law. They can compel actions by government officials and private citizens. (To date President Trump has issued 194 executive orders.) Since they are not passed by the House of Representatives and Senate they can be rescinded by new legislation, the courts, or a new president.
If the current president tries to use onerous presidential actions or orders prior to leaving office they could/will be easily reversed by the incoming president. I believe it is also safe to say that all of the previously issued actions and orders will be scrutinized by the new president/administration.
Patrick D. Cromley
Port Charlotte
