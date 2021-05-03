Editor:
The Presidential Oath of Office revolves around one single issue, “… to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” To amend the Constitution is an intentionally, deliberate, and complex process.
However, President Biden seeks to circumvent that process and re-work our Second Amendment (the right to keep and bear arms) via presidential executive order (EO) as he has declared.
However, if one amendment can be changed by EO, what might happen to the other 26 constitutional amendments under any temporary White House occupant.
Finally. If the Second Amendment is changed via EO, he will have violated his Presidential Oath of Office and must resign, or be impeached.
Daniel Carnrite
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.