Editor:

The Presidential Oath of Office revolves around one single issue, “… to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” To amend the Constitution is an intentionally, deliberate, and complex process.

However, President Biden seeks to circumvent that process and re-work our Second Amendment (the right to keep and bear arms) via presidential executive order (EO) as he has declared.

However, if one amendment can be changed by EO, what might happen to the other 26 constitutional amendments under any temporary White House occupant.

Finally. If the Second Amendment is changed via EO, he will have violated his Presidential Oath of Office and must resign, or be impeached.

Daniel Carnrite

North Port

