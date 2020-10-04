Editor:
For those of you who are reading this letter, and voting Democrat, you all have your heads in the sand, along with Joe Biden.
The Democrats are known to say "Joe Biden pledges to bring more manufacturing back to the U.S., creating millions of jobs," but he does not say how.
How can you Democrats accept, so willingly approve, with total responsibility for the crime, burning, looting and murder for all the riots in the Democrat cities with Democrat mayors/governors?
Biden has not even acknowledged the riots/crime. Biden is not even human if he cannot even accept the terror, the death and businesses lost, forever killing the hopes of their owners.
How about you Democrats. How can you look at yourself in the mirror in the morning and not see the ghosts peering back at you of the dead children that have been killed? The 1-year-old shot in the stomach in Chicago, or the 5-year-old shot in the head in North Carolina, or the 18-year-old who was shot after just graduating from high school?
How do you sleep at night? Your nightmares have to be of the families of their loved ones needlessly murdered, crying out, with pain and anger?
How can Biden run the U.S. from the Oval Office using a teleprompter? How can Biden use a teleprompter negotiating with pharmaceutical companies or for negotiating with foreign countries?
Vote for your life and the lives of your loved one — Republican.
Joan Pence
Punta Gorda
