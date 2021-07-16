Editor:
In today's volatile world, it is shocking to hear local people or a person call President Trump a dictator. He followed the Constitution during COVID letting the individual states decide how to handle their own states on what is best for the citizens. We are lucky here in Florida and people should show gratitude that we were hardly shut down, very low COVID-only death rates, most deaths that are labelled COVID have 2.6 other comorbidities, including obesity, diabetes, heart disease, etc.
So, my question is, how is Trump a dictator, did he shut the states down like Cuomo, Whitmer, Wolf, Newsom and Murphy? No, he did not. They are the dictators, they locked their people up taking away their freedoms, such as church, visiting, living life, all the while, they have all been caught dining, traveling, getting their hair done and much more. Lastly, Biden has cut us off from energy independence, whilst gifting a pipeline to Russia he has talked about stacking the Supreme Court, threatened our 2nd Amendment and his latest threat is to have people go door to door to check on if we are vaccinated or not. This is a true dictatorship.
You may want to go back and revisit history to know the difference. You are sliding down a slippery slope.
Kristen Hansen
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.