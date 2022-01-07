We are one year into Biden’s presidency. Let’s evaluate. Some major categories of concern:
1. Border – fiasco
2. Energy – gas $3
3. Crime – up and rising
4. Iran – frightening
5. Taiwan – more scary
6. Afghanistan – disaster
7. Education – turmoil
Of course there are others – Ukraine, military, banking, etc. Unfortunately all of the above are much worse today than a year ago. And, what about inflation? If you are, like me a Charlotte County retiree, this administration is quickly destroying our lifestyle. Social Security is “fixed”; prices are not.
Have you gone grocery shopping lately? Filled your gas tank? And it’s not just food and fuel that are skyrocketing. It’s everything. Do you know of anything that has gone down in price? Surely you have noticed the cost of homes on your street. How are our children and grandchildren ever supposed to get off rent? Or, is it the “plan” to make them totally and forever dependent on Washington?
A little over a year ago a wise man said: “to vote for Biden, in order to vote against Trump, is akin to suicide.” If you are one of these voters, will you now admit that you liked Trump’s policies but just didn’t like his “tweets?" Hopefully, now you understand that you have helped to weaken our country. Why is this? Because today it’s very obvious – Biden and the dysfunctional Democrat Party are destroying our democracy along with our American Dream. And, I’m being charitable.
