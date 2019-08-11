Editor:
A heavily made up and properly rehearsed Joe Biden gave a hate-filled speech in Iowa on Wednesday. He was obviously using a teleprompter, as his usual gaffs did not occur. Goodness knows how many hours of coaching it took for him to rant and rave like he did. He was short on solutions and long on hate for our president.
Political junkies such as myself have seen a distinct change in the rhetoric of the Dems following the two horrific shootings this past weekend. Their number one agenda item, damning and discrediting our president has gotten new fuel. For the moment they are like rabid dogs.
Not one Democrat is displaying an attitude of cooperation or a desire to rationally and calmly work out a compromise on a solution for even the simplest of problems. That is a losing position against a president who has done so much to fix or try to fix the ills of our country.
Margaret Grover
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.