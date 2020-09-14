Editor:
Ninety days and 32 lives after the riots started Biden says, “I abhor the violence and demand that Trump finally speak out against the violence.” And the newspapers say “Yes, Trump has backed the violence.” And the media say, “Yes, this is all Trump's fault! You are the sitting President. The American people understand the chaos and riots are happening under your watch & being incited by you,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-California). Michelle Obama praised the “swift and powerful” protests in Kenosha this week following the shooting of Blake, but refused to acknowledge the rioting that ensued.
All this after Trump, abiding by the constitution and the very laws that were put in place to prevent these riots, has continuously urged Oregon lawmakers to ask for help ending the riots. This assistance has repeatedly been rejected by the Democrat mayors and governors, exemplified by Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Mayor Lightfoot of Chicago and Mayor Ted Wheeler of Portland. Meanwhile Biden, Harris and the DNC give money to Antifa and BLM movements, BLM having long ago been co-opted by Antifa and the far left. As Kayleigh McEnany said, “It’s like the arsonists complaining about the firefighters.”
Just last week, not a single Democrat mentioned the word “riots” during the DNC. Trump offered help to quell the unrest, but the Democrats’ pride was more important than the murder, looting, and riots. Now presidential hopeful Joe Biden is having a lapse in memory as he magically stopped supporting the riots.
Donald Bruce
Punta Gorda
