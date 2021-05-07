Editor:

In response to a letter published May 3, regarding the Presidential Oath, many gun rights defenders intentionally misrepresent President Biden's stance in order to inflame the outrage in their ranks. The President's stated plan is to instill some "common sense" protections, such as background checks, to try to prevent people with a history of violence or mental instability from being able to buy guns. I would think ALL of us would support that! He has NEVER suggested that everyone's guns should be taken away!

Andy Gonsalves

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments