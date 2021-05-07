Editor:
In response to a letter published May 3, regarding the Presidential Oath, many gun rights defenders intentionally misrepresent President Biden's stance in order to inflame the outrage in their ranks. The President's stated plan is to instill some "common sense" protections, such as background checks, to try to prevent people with a history of violence or mental instability from being able to buy guns. I would think ALL of us would support that! He has NEVER suggested that everyone's guns should be taken away!
Andy Gonsalves
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.