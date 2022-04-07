Biden's family (son Hunter) received millions in graft from Russia and a sweetheart deal from the previous Ukraine administration and billions from China supposedly to invest in the American market, all this according to Fox News, the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal. Our president is instituting heinous executive order that violate our freedom, morality and values.
• Southern border fiasco allowing illegal immigrants to enter along with cartel drugs.
• Destroyed our energy independence.
• Purchased dirty oil from enemy nations (soon from Iran?).
• Policies that cause inflation that deliberately punish Americans.
• Afghanistan withdrawal that was a disgusting display, with no concern for lives of our military or citizens.
• Violating our historic oath to leave no one behind.
• Ukraine: Biden's redline for Russian behavior is the red bloodshed by brave Ukrainians. Delayed aid and delivery will result in a much higher murder rate. Biden tells Russia what we will "not do" while neglecting to state what we will do. A true leader knows what has to be done to maintain our honor, dignity and confront the devil.
Have Biden's policies and executive orders been tainted by the millions his family received from Russia and China? We now stand in shame cause by the sometime resident of the White House.
I trust the American majority will not stand for this and vote for our historic values!
