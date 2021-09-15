The Wuhan virus is serious, though not the threat the bubonic plague was in 1350s Europe. I have had a mild case of it and have since been vaccinated. But we should recognize a far more serious threat to freedom and even to life: government tyranny.
A quick review of the 20th century reminds us of mass deaths inflicted by dictatorial governments: the Homidor of the Ukraine by the Soviet Union; the Holocaust of Jews plus millions of others by Nazi Germany; the Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution in Communist China; and the Killing Fields massacre of one-fourth of Cambodia's population by the Khmer Rouge. These deaths were the direct responsibility of various tyrannies.
We don't know the extent of current killings in North Korea, in northwest China among the Uighurs, nor in China among Christians and adherents of Falun Gong. In Burma there are government killings of Rohingya near Bangladesh and of various minority tribes nearer Thailand. We know only a fraction of the crimes committed by Saddam Hussein.
Joe Biden is wrong to attempt compulsion to increase vaccination. He is exposing us to government by decree rather than by free election and debate restrained by the Constitution. In his overreach to try to eliminate the Wuhan virus, he is risking the groundwork for mass deaths from war and tyranny. Revelation 13 warns us that this will happen some day, but let us not stumble into it ourselves.
