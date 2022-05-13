Everybody seems to blame the Biden administration's spending for the 8% inflation and high gas prices. Here is the real cause: First of all a big portion of stimulus spending was agreed on a bipartisan basis when Trump was president. Of the $4.6 trillion, only $1.9 trillion came during Biden's tenure. Remember how Trump wanted his name on the checks?
Inflation has followed a rising trend since October 2020, three months before Biden took office. Plus with the Covid pandemic, millions of workers left their jobs resulting in shortages of goods, such as food and fuel. Higher demand higher prices. Inflation!
Regarding immigration, ICE paid out $17M for unused hotel rooms in Arizona and Texas! Where were all these illegals? Kevin McCarthy, GOP Minority leader chastised then president Trump for leading the Capitol insurrection, stating that Trump should resign. Now he denies he ever said it, despite the NY Times producing a recording that he did in fact call for Trump's resignation.
Why do we keep reading about Biden's imaginary misdeeds, when we have a traitorous ex-president still not in prison where he belongs? Republicans lie about everything since Trump infected their party. Senator Rick Scott is calling for the end of Medicare and Social Security! Is this what Americans want?
Finally, Governor DeSantis is ignoring our basic rights to say who we are, what we are, and how we want to live. In Ukraine, people are dying for these rights.
