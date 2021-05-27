Editor:
Trump Republicans give trillions to the 1% richest Americans to incentivize them but reduced unemployment payments to the middle class to incentivize them to take the risk and go back to work during a pandemic that was avoidable had Trump been a strong leader.
Americans deserve strong leaders with big bold ideas and now we have one in Biden. Biden’s strong leadership has in record time enabled vaccines to be available to all that want them. Bold Americans have stepped up and gotten vaccinated. Sadly the not so strong have rejected Biden’s big idea to vaccinate all, putting themselves and the younger than 12-years-old at risk.
Trump was weak on climate issues preferring to do Russia’s bidding by encouraging the sale of Russia’s fossil fuels to the world. Biden is big and bold and will incentivize the creation of millions of good paying green jobs.
Biden is strong in requiring hardening pipelines against Russian hackers. Biden boldly assists Americans to be independent producers of their own energy by capturing the sunlight that hits their roofs.
Solar roofs and EV's will end our dependence on pipelines, dirty oil and corrupt oil exporting nations.
The Trump era of a weak America with puny ideas has ended. Be strong and support Biden as he boldly revitalizes America.
Douglas Kennedy
Punta Gorda
