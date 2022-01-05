Editor:

Biden's failures:

Unleashed the worst crisis ever at the southern borders.

His war on fossil fuels helped drive  domestic production down, gas prices go up over 50%.

Biden bent over to Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany 

He cancels Operation Legend as crime and murder hit new levels.

When the Biden administration recklessly throw around the words “racism”.and “white supremacy" being the biggest threats to the U.S., it loses its real narrative.

Biden pushes mandates while supply chains back up.

FBI is weaponized against parents attending school board meetings .

Biden shows no strength against China or Russia.

Biden’s withdrawal will go down as the worst foreign policy decision in history.

A $1.9 trillion Covid relief package that does nothing but fund other Democratic wish lists, and housing illegal immigrants.

Biden and his cronies were handed 3 vaccines and now more people have died under sleepy Joe than the previous administration.

Biden would personally shut down Covid.

Too late it seems on ordering test kits.

Biden has allowed the CDC to politicize this whole plandemic.

Firing health care, military, government, restaurant, and other workers because of their choice.

If you can’t question science, it must be “propaganda."

This is why “Let’s go Brandon” will go down in history as one of the greatest chants of all time.

 

Tony Pollard 

 

Rotonda West

  
 
 
  
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments