Editor:
Joe Biden has been President for less than a week and has already put thousands of Canadians and many more thousands Americans out of work. This number does not account for the greater number of support/supply and "other" folks who up until a week ago were fully employed. This nation and our allies are a petrol-chemical based economies. To drastically change this; is a formula for transitioning from a republic to a totalitarian regime with political elites/insiders in charge.
History repeats itself, but to the determent of those who do not study history.
Donald J. Trump may not have been the most tactful president, maybe not the most polished charterer but he did get results and delivered what he promised on the campaign trail.
Be careful for what you wish!
Robert Waterhouse
Englewood
