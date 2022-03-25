Editor:

President Joe Biden believes the federal government is there to help assure a level playing field for every American.

Franklin Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower also believed in the federal government's role in improving the lives of average Americans. FDR established banking regulations and Social Security. Eisenhower created the interstate highway system.

Already, President Biden has jump-started the economy. He established the Defense Production Act that produced and distributed vaccines through pharmacies and distribution centers. He passed a $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan which energized the economy and put money in people's hands. He cut child poverty in half by putting $6 billion into 36 million households and 4.6 million more Americans were insured under the Affordable Care Act.

Biden also passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to repair roads and bridges. United States income grew more in one year under Biden than in any of the last 50 years. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Jan. 21 stated: "A country's long-term growth potential depends on the size of the labor force, the productivity of its workers, the renewability of its resources and the stability of its political systems."

Thank you, President Biden, for looking out for our economy

Mady Pennisi

Englewood

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments