Editor:
I’ve noticed a dearth of letters to the editor celebrating King Joe’s successes. Let’s look at a couple.
Climate: King Joe canceled the Keystone pipeline supposedly to reduce global warming. The immediate effect was to put 11,000 direct labor and thousands of indirect labor Americans out of work. The crude that would be transported from Canada via the pipeline has been entering the country via road and rail for years. It will continue this way. Which method emits more carbon? At the same time the King restricted new fracking on federal lands. Sixty per cent of New Mexico’s public school funding comes from fracking remittances. Trump left us energy independent; King Joe will have us importing from the Middle East again.
Covid-19: Our southern border is now wide open. Projections are that illegal immigration will reach a 20-year high this year. Recently, the King had a fit when Texas and Mississippi removed their state mask requirement (leaving the decision to local government and businesses.) Meanwhile thousands of illegals passing through the “reception centers” are not being tested. They are processed, taken to a local bus station, given $110 and a bus ticket to somewhere. Brownsville, TX performs rapid testing on volunteer illegals. Recently, 108 or 6.5% tested positive. Who is doing more to spread Covid-19 the King or the governors?
What has he done to benefit America?
Did you know that Nanny Pelosi invested $1,000,000 in Tesla two weeks before the King announced the entire federal fleet was going electric?
Ron Chapman
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.