The Biden administration’s efforts to do away with the use of fossil fuels for the country’s energy needs by 2050 cannot possibly be serious as the Biden administration has not established a comprehensive road map, with realistic steps, to successfully achieve that as well as many other related goals without simultaneously destroying the economy and the environment.
It would be truly ironic if the green, climate-change zealots end up being responsible for the ultimate rape of Gaia by rabidly insisting on the Biden’s idiotic green energy agenda.
The comprehensive road map should also outline how are we going to replace the useful materials and chemicals, such as fertilizers, detergents and plastics, etc., that are currently derived from crude oil and natural gas.
One product that is produced in huge quantities from refining of crude oil is residuum or asphalt, the lack of which will have a huge negative impact on transportation and the economy. This black, tarry product has many uses, the major one being the binder in blacktop that is used for building and repairing roads. About 10-15% of crude oil ends up as asphalt. As we refine up to about 10 million barrels of crude a day the annual production of asphalt is huge, about half a billion barrels a year. Replacing it with concrete will massively increase CO2 emissions.
Perhaps Peter Doocy of Fox News could ask Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg or President Biden at one of their extremely rare news conferences how they plan to construct and repair roads without asphalt.
