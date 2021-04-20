Editor:
Biden just signed four executive orders on top of the 39 others, proving he doesn’t want unity and can’t get anything passed. These four deal with guns, while saying “no Amendment to the Constitution is absolute.”
The right to bear arms is in the original Bill of Rights and is as absolute as freedom of speech or freedom from unreasonable searches.
The U.S. ranks 89th in the world in homicides at 5.3 per 100,000. In 2020, the top four cities are St. Louis 60.9, Baltimore 51, Detroit 38.9, New Orleans 37.1 per 100,000 citizens. What most of the top cities with high murder rates have in common is that they are Democrat run cities that have strict gun control laws.
No one can buy a gun without a background check nor than can they buy a military assault rifle, which are automatic. The rifles that mimic the look are semi automatic, meaning one trigger pull, one bullet. So for the morons that think people have weapons that spray hundreds of bullets just shows they don’t have a clue.
The upshot is the left wants to take away law abiding citizens' rights while encouraging criminal behavior since they will be the only ones that have weapons once gun control is instituted. If politicians are allowed to take away the Second Amendment, what is to stop them from taking away any of the others. Remember, the Constitution was written to limit government power.
Jim Crawley
Punta Gorda
