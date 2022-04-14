Regardless of whether one is a Democrat, a Republican, an Independent, someone that didn't vote but wishes they had. The question is: over the last 15 months we have witnessed an open border, record high inflation, thousands that were being raised from poverty being plunged deeper into it, from energy independence to begging our adversaries to pump more oil, record gas prices at the pump, incompetences at every level of the administration, and being embarrassed internationally by both our president and vice president.
Covid and Putin can only be blamed so long. Our downfall began the first week Biden was in office. He signed over 60 executive orders, 24 were direct reversals of Trump policies which had the border under control, energy independent, millions regardless of race, creed, or color, being elevated to a higher standard of living, numerous other policies that allowed our economy to function efficiently, and, kept our adversaries at bay.
Before jumping on this statement as hyperbole, check the numbers, they speak for themselves. Isn't it time to face reality and get our president the care for his mental decline and our vice president in the unemployment line? We simply cannot continue down the path we're on.
I'm not saying it has to be Trump, but it has to be someone that endorses his policies. With all our warts, we remain the shining star when it comes to being free society. So, let's act before it's too late by getting some competent leadership in Washington.
