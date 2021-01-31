Editor:
Well boys and girls we really did it this time. Smiling Joe and the gang of left wing radicals have put us back on the road to energy dependence on foreign sources, opened the border to thousands of illegal invaders including cartel members with their drugs all the while killing thousands of our jobs to pacify the new green deal socialist gang.
The promised new green jobs? Remember SOLNDRA and the $535 million it cost the taxpayers in return for nothing except bankruptcy? The billionaires, lifelong politicians and government bureaucrats will always have theirs and be at the top of the food chain while the rest of us will finally be equal — equally miserable serving the needs of the masters. I hope you all enjoy your ride down the road to serfdom, servitude and socialism because it is what the majority of voters desired.
Final thought, learn Chinese, to better communicate with your future leaders.
Ron Jahaaski
Punta Gorda
