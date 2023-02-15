State of the Union, or state of unrest? Biden's State of the Union address, was well prepared by "someone." If you review the facts of this administration you would see an America in the throes of dissolution.
Look at the "things" Biden is responsible for: Debilitating inflation, heinous deadly drugs pouring over the border daily and a very small fraction being seized. Human trafficking, child abuse, rape, torture and more. Crime is at an all-time high, and family values, in some areas...nonexistent.
America already has ample laws, all we have to do is get the Justice Department to effect those laws! Biden wants to cut the cancer death rate, by 50%? Great. How about eliminating deadly drug deaths? Increase border patrol. The Biden administration is rife with critical errors. Afghanistan debacle, China and Russia, licking their chops at the development of huge political failures at the hands of this administration.
Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act" destroys this fragile economy and is full to the top of the barrel, with useless and self-serving pork! Biden talks about healing the riff in our politics. Start at your own party Joe! I have never seen such political hate and division in all my 80 years, from the Democrats!
Endless haranguing of President Trump? Forget about him and run this nation! As usual, we see two divided audiences, one side bobbing their heads, while their President speaks. The other side is mostly quiet and sitting down. This is party/nation unity? Disgusting that is what it is.
