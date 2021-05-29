Editor:
Our country has a major problem. Yes, I know. We have many of them right now, but this one is at our very heart - or top as the case may be.
Our president, Mr. Biden, is either a complete traitor or he is a dangerous fool. Consider: Mr. Biden just gave his approval (not quite sure why they needed his approval, but they did) to complete a pipeline from Russia to Germany. But, at the same time he has ended two fuel pipelines in the U.S., making our fuel less available and more expensive. It doesn’t really matter where you stand on electric vehicles, etc., it will be many years, if ever, before such vehicles will dominate in our country. Meanwhile, we need fuel! We need it for transportation, for our economy, for our protection, ala. military.
This Russian pipeline will make Europe very dependent on Russia, thus pulling Europe’s allegiance away from the U.S. and toward Russia; plus hurting us economically.
Such a move by the president of the United States is one of two things: a traitorous move or complete insanity. You choose.
What's that the Dems said about President Trump, that he was backed by and backing Russia? Just who is backing who?
God save the United States of America!
Joseph D. Wactowski
North Port
