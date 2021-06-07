Editor:
During Nixon's administration, we had great investigative reporters. Nowadays they are too busy posing as celebrities on news media commercials. Some time ago the news media accused President Biden of being involved in corruption with his son!? Has the newspaper's printing ink dried up! Is there a gag order on our investigative reporters?
The lesson I see here for our children is this; the rich and powerful are above the law.
Even our FBI is dumbfounded, with all their investigative know how they can't find out if the press is telling the truth. Even our Lady Justice has had her eyes plucked out!
You have to hand it to the Democratic party, hook or by crook they stick with their candidate. The Republican party on the other hand couldn't stick together if they used Gorilla Glue. They had a foothold in the White House and lost it!
Robert E. Blanco
Punta Gorda
