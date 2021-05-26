Editor:
What if it was here?
How would you feel if a few overcrowded boatloads of sick and desperate illegal migrants landed in Gilcrist Park? Where would they go? Who would feed them? Where would they stay? Would Laishley Park become a tent city?
How would you feel if a few busloads of illegal kids rolling into town to be disbursed for our non-profits to care for? For our schools to teach? For our food banks to feed?
The event is not Republican or Democratic. It’s an out-of-control insanity! For the first five months of 2021, border control encountered an estimate of 322,940 persons, 3,000 to 3,500 a day! (Stats say 275 minors a day!)
We don’t know who they are, where they were, or what will happen to them. They say they are from the Central America countries, but some are from Cuba, some from (would you believe) Romania, Mexico, Venezuela….People are flying into Mexico to hop our border. Joe Biden quietly lets them all in, has blinders on, invites more and shows every single day that he is a Marxist-minded puppet who will not be alive in 10 years to see what a mess he is making!
Susan Miscia
Punta Gorda
