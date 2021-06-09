Editor:
Biden has been nothing but a puppet for the deep state. Putin, Kim Jung-u and Xi- Jingpin can’t wait to tear into Biden. They will see America as weak as its leader. Why doesn’t anyone talk about Joe’s own state voting laws, which are one of the strictest in the nation. Cause it doesn’t fit their agenda. If Joe says white supremacy is the biggest obstacle we face, instead of terrorists overseas, where are all these white supremacists. You think CNN would be doing interviews with them. If this election was so honest, why did it take months to find a winner?
Susan Rosenberg and Linda Sue Evans were left wing activists who on November 1983 placed a bomb at the U.S. Capitol that tore through the second floor of the Senate wing to assassinate Republican senators. On his last date in office President Bill Clinton commuted their 58- and 40-year sentences at the request of Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler. Why? Democrats committed the first attack and Democrats were the first to forgive them for their crimes. Hypocrisy from the left, as always.
Joe’s lies. He cheated in law school, lied about his grades, plagiarized his speeches, lied about his GPA, his scholarships, sold VP’s office to China, sold VP’s office to Ukraine, committed quid pro quo to save his crackhead son, framed General Flynn and rigged the 2020 election. When is he going to stop making comments about little girls.
He is a joke.
Tony Pollard
Rotonda West
