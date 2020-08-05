Editor:
Every day I see and hear Donald Trump called a plethora of derogatory names. Some earned, some ridiculous. One label that appears on every list is “racist.” This, despite (before the pandemic) he had reduced Black unemployment to the lowest level in our lifetime.
But the racist title persists.
However, I never hear Joe Biden referred to as a racist. Quite the contrary, in fact he has stated numerous times how Blacks support him and always have. He feels so comfortable with this segment’s backing that he has stated time and again he will select a Black female as his running mate and I see no reason to doubt his words. So, is this not ample proof that Joe Biden is not a racist?
On the other hand, Trump’s vice president is a White male. The facts are glaring. For that reason alone, isn’t Trump is a proven racist?
Yes Biden will eventually make a wise, tactical vice presidential choice that will completely crush any hope of the Republicans labeling Joe as a racist. On the other hand, the fact that Biden is only going to consider a Black female does make him suspect. What if you’re a better, yes better, qualified White woman? Or a better qualified Black male or White male?
When you select someone to be vice president based in a large part on their race and sex, not qualifications, are you not the absolute worst kind of racist? Talk about the pot calling the kettle black.
Bob Filkins
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.