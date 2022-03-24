President Biden is fixated on the great green reset, policies designed to replace efficient fossil fuel energy sources with wind, solar and batteries. The goal, by 2030 to cut greenhouse gas emissions and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Centigrade.
Perhaps, they theorize, this will save Miami from becoming partly under water. To achieve this supposition, using the power of the government and global money trusts, investments are diverted away from necessary fossil fuels to grossly inefficient and unreliable solar and wind, eventually leading us toward economic destruction. The European Union, and particularly Germany began this process a decade ago and today find themselves without sufficient energy and at the mercy of Russia.
The problem is we are trying to eliminate an industry that is core to providing the well-being of today’s modern society before a suitable replacement is found. In the U.S. Biden has frozen new gas and oil drilling and enacted measures that make drilling on older permits less profitable. His presidential directives inhibit the gas and oil industry while enabling and supporting wind and solar.
Perhaps he forgets that batteries store energy, don’t produce it. Without today's fossil fuels there would be insufficient electricity to store in batteries or to heat and light our homes. Worse the longer we follow this green reset, the nearer we get to the destruction of the energy industry that has provided us with a vibrant economy. Once destroyed it could be impossible to resurrect.
