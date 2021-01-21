Editor:
The scene at our Capitol on Jan. 6 was unbelievably sad and shocking. I'm afraid the scene at the Capitol for Biden's inauguration will, in some ways, be more impactful and disquieting. There is something abhorrent about watching the inauguration of our next duly-elected President occurring behind huge security fences guarded by thousands of National Guard. Not a feel-good optic for ourselves nor a positive international portrayal of our democracy. How concerned must our allies be and how delighted are the authoritarian regimes?
One question. Would we be in this situation if any other candidate in 2016 became President instead of Trump? The answer is obvious. His character flaws that led us to this point were obvious, unless you wanted to ignore them.
Now it is in the hands of Biden. I can't imagine a new President inheriting as many severe challenges as he is. I like what I see so far. He has selected experienced, steady and dedicated career professionals who can portray and promote normalcy, both domestically and internationally, to head up their agencies.
Let's get behind this guy who was the clear choice of the citizens to lead our country. I'm sure he will stumble on occasion as all Presidents do. But we should all be confident he has the good of the country in his heart and will get us pointed in the right direction. He's just what this country needs at this point, a decent, experienced President.
Bob Tompkins
Rotonda West
