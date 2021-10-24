In today's Daily Sun, Milbank's opinion piece headline is: "As Democrats dither, Biden bleeds out". Also, today's political cartoon shows two donkeys arguing and a graph of Biden's approval displaying a steep drop. At the top is a "Cause and Effect". The editorial and the cartoon suggest that Biden's tanking approval is because of party bickering. I submit that bickering is not the cause of Biden's woes. Instead observe the following issues:
Biden has widely opened our borders to drugs, covid-infected migrants, human trafficking and hundreds of thousands of illegals.
Biden made a tragic mess of the Afghanistan withdrawal by ignoring his general's warning that his ordered troop levels and timing made the entire process very dangerous.
Biden's oil and gas policy has caused a precipitous drop in energy production and transport and a sharp rise in costs.
Biden, after campaigning as a centrist, has lurched to the far left and is advocating for over $6 trillion in outrageous spending along with a sharp increase in taxes which will impact every taxpayer.
Biden supported Critical Race Theory in our schools with his liberal appointments in government education.
Biden supported divisive Critical Race Theory indoctrination in our armed forces as well as mandatory COVID vaccination.
Biden has pushed excessive income supplements which have contributed to a dearth of workers and excess dollars chasing fewer goods. The result is sharply rising inflation.
As Obama said of Biden, according to an article by Politico: "Don't underestimate Joe's ability to f*** things up." We don't.
