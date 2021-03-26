Editor:
Obama was right...
So, I actually agree with what Obama said during the presidential campaign. He said, “just wait Joe Biden will muck (saying it nicely) things up." I must say he’s done a fine job doing just that only 2 months into his administration. Keep your fingers crossed. Just sayin'.
Patty Fischer
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.