Editor:
Bernie Sanders has ended his campaign for president. But he’s promised he’ll stay around to infect Biden’s campaign with his radical socialist agenda.
Some people like Biden, saying he has 43 years of experience in Washington. Actually he’s had one year of experience 43 times. There’s a big difference. One only has to look at his undistinguished academic record followed by his moribund record in office. His biggest accomplishment was getting reelected.
Biden is nothing more than a political hack and a third rate ward healer. The esteem in which he is held is demonstrated by the fact that Obama avoided giving him his endorsement until there was no other candidate left standing.
It’s doubtful that Biden has ever had an original thought. He certainly has no vision for the country. He’ll fall for whatever idea will get him elected. He also appears to be losing what little mental capacity he’s had. Without his cue cards he has trouble coming up with a declarative sentence. Witness his comments on COVID-19.
We are now in a fight for our lives of world war proportions. We need a real leader not some nasty befuddled dope. Trump has his faults. But, at least, he’s a leader and has a coherent vision for the country.
Bill Dahms
Cape Haze
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.