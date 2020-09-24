Editor:
Trump wants everyone to believe Biden is a socialist who will require everyone get the same salary, indoctrinate our children, take over health care, take away our freedom, and create a society where nobody will be safe. Utter nonsense.
No Democrat, especially Biden, is a socialist. Nobody is trying to make everyone equal. They only want everyone to get a livable salary.
Free education isn’t government takeover. It’s providing a social service by financing the education of its citizens for the common good. They’re not dictating what must be taught.
Nobody is advocating "taking over health care." They’re trying to create a system that will provide health care insurance to everyone so no one has to die or become bankrupt because they can't afford health care costs.
Unbridled capitalism without social programs leads to fascism with its corresponding authoritarian dictatorship. A successful government incorporates capitalism (real capitalism, not corporate welfare) and social programs. It is called a representative social democracy where, if run properly, government is, we the people. It provides for necessities in all areas that aren’t generally designed for profit and shouldn’t be.
Social programs are not socialism, they are Constitutional social responsibility to “promote the general welfare”.
Trump’s socialism mantra is a cheap lie designed to scare American voters into believing America will turn into another “Venezuela.” Actually, what’s currently a legitimate fear is that Trump is turning America into his fascist authoritarian dictatorship. The signs are all there. Vote wisely. There won’t be a second chance.
Frank Roeske
Englewood
