People voted for Joe Biden thinking they were getting a moderate centrist as opposed to Trump and his mean tweets.
Imagine their surprise to find Biden sponsoring the most hyper-progressive agenda ever as he caves to the radical left .
Everything he's touched has turned to dross.
We were well on our way to energy independence and Biden closes off drilling and the Keystone pipeline. Up go gas prices.
The border was getting under control and he opened it up and turned it into a wild free for all.
Things for which Trump was criticized are now much worse under Biden.
People were getting back to work and he says: "Stay home and I'll pay you." The economy was stabilizing and inflation was manageable. Biden goes off on a spending spree and now everything costs more and it will only get worse.
Trump spent prudently to combat the virus and Biden is aiming for an increase of $4.5 trillion in spending for every giveaway imaginable.
Then there's the debacle of Afghanistan. He outdoes Trump in his arrogance as knowing more about military matters than his generals and turns the withdrawal into a catastrophe. Our once proud and strong nation is bargaining with the Taliban to not hurt us with the military equipment we are leaving behind. He even asked the Russians for help.
You can't believe or trust him. Sadly he's both mentally challenged and arrogantly stubborn, not a good combination for the leader of the free world.
