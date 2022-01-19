A new Quinnipiac poll shows Biden’s approval at an incredibly low 33%. Those who approve him certainly can’t love the country. Here’s a synopsis of what his administration has done.
Destroyed U.S. sovereignty by opening our southern border to illegals that can be COVID positive, criminals, gang members, drug smugglers and millions of people needing government assistance. No border, no country.
Overdose deaths deaths reaching an all-time high, partly because of the open border policy allowing drugs in.
Turned the FBI into his personal Gestapo, targeting American parents as domestic terrorists for voicing strong opinions against the Marxist curriculum of CRT. His personal FBI police force is not interested in the crimes and massive investments Hunter Biden has with China and other foreign countries.
Weakening the U.S. military with a disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, actually leaving American citizens behind with the bloodthirsty Taliban, after promising he would leave no American behind. Thirteen dead Americans and scores of Afghani’s from a suicide bomber.
The worst inflation in 40 years because of his massive spending and inept handling of the economy.
The destruction of our energy independence with policies that ended our Keystone pipeline but gave Russia the gift of taking sanctions off their XL pipeline. Like your gas and energy prices?
A disastrous COVID policy, after telling us he would end the pandemic, it’s worse than ever.
Giving the enemy, the Taliban, tens of billions in American military supplies. What!
No impeachment for that but impeach Trump over a phone call? Incredible!
He is now officially the worst president in history.
