Editor:
The Democrat party today is not the party it used to be. I have been a Republican for many, many years, however, I would vote for a Democrat like JFK because I want good people to run our country no matter the party.
Today, unfortunately, the Democrats are Socialists and Joseph Biden is the worst president America has ever had in my life time for sure. The Democrats have also become name callers and that started with Hillary from the time she ran for president and it hasn't stopped yet!
I hope and pray everyday that God Saves America by waking up all the Democrats that are good to leave them and join the Republican party. I believe the Democrats cheated in the 2020 election and I hope that is all proven soon. A Republican president freed the slaves and the Republicans believe we were all created equal by God, and Trump followed that theme...he treated us all as equals. As you can tell...I am a Trump supporter because he did grea tfor America.
As I said, I hope and pray God saves America especially now with the Biden administration in power and ruining our country.
Lillian Iannarone
Englewood
