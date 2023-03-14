Wonders never cease to amaze me! An Arcadia letter writer thinks that Governor DeSantis is taking away women's rights. No, he's just following the Rule of Law regarding abortion and the rights of the unborn.
I remember a time when the taking the life of the unborn was murder, but Democrats call it a women's' right to choose. Murder is murder, plain and simple. The Democratic Party leader of Charlotte County states, "Many readers of the Daily Sun already expressed their concerns about the troubling trend, decrying the erosion of our democratic institutions and the dangerous escalation of partisan politics."
From the letters I read daily in the Daily Sun, she is clearly referring to local Democrats as well as Sleepy Joe. A North Port writer states that "Joe has been lying all his life and no one seems to care." Has Biden sold his soul to the Chinese, the Ukrainians and anyone else who'll pay the price.
His administration is corrupt and inept. He allows millions of illegals to cross the border and move into our neighborhoods without being vetted or checked for transmittal deceases. He has decimated our oil reserves and military hardware. He allows spy balloons to fly over the United States before giving the order to shoot it down. He has weakened our military and put the nation in grave danger in the event of Chinese or Russian aggression. He is proposing a $6.8 trillion budget, that is more than $2 trillion in taxable income! Inflation guaranteed!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.