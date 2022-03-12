In Biden's State of the Union address, he claimed the United States has regained the respect of the world which was lost under Donald Trump. But have we? Our leaving Afghanistan so hastily left hundreds of Americans and allies behind enemy lines. And now, in the wake of Russia's imminent takeover of Ukraine, can the people of the world trust us?
Since 1994, we have had an agreement with Ukraine. The Budapest Memorandum of Security Assurances agreement was signed by President Clinton, Ukrainian President Kuchma, Russian President Yeltsin, and British Prime Minister John Major. Ukraine agreed to hand over its nuclear stockpile to Russia in return for certain commitments: First, compensation for the commercial value of the highly-enriched uranium in the nuclear warheads. Second, the United States agreed to provide assistance in dismantling the missiles, bombers, and missile silos and cover those costs. Third, and most importantly, security, now that Ukraine wasn't able to protect itself.
Unfortunately, under both Obama and Biden's presidencies we have failed Ukraine.This is not a question of living up to past U.S. commitments; it is a question of protecting the value of security assurances as leverage for resolving future transgressions.
Under the previous administration, we were energy independent. Now by importing 21% of our gasoline, we are not only Russia's hostage but funding Russia's might and aggression on a sovereign and peaceful country. Why is Biden intent on sabotaging our national security?
