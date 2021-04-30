Editor,
I was surprised that Cal Thomas misinterpreted Joe Biden’s announcement to appoint a Commission on the Supreme Court.
It’s about appearances. When your pitcher on the mound is walking too many batters and not measuring up, you start a relief pitcher warming up on the side. Your pitcher gets the hint.
That’s what Biden is doing. He’s preparing a counter weight to the Supreme Court. He may never need to use the conclusions of that Commission, but it will be there if he does. This could be handy if the current court ties to spin us off into a full-blown oligarchy.
Not that we’re already one, anyway.
Allain Hale
North Port
