I just want to say to the never Trumpers, I hope you have all you want now. The border is being flooded with illegals and some have COVID. Will you hear about this from your humane “president?” No he doesn’t care about U.S. citizens. He cares about power.
What exactly is his plan? Take away thousands of jobs, for the green dream, spend millions on his “climate change” initiative. While all us non-important people struggle to pay for his play to China, since we all know he sold out to China.
I love this country, and I love my freedoms.
My parents immigrated here legally, not cheap and now these criminals get in for free?
Will someone please, listen to reason and sanity. These people do not even want to use the terms mom and dad. Has everyone gone crazy!
Diane Volpi
Port Charlotte
