Editor:
Joe Biden might indeed be listening to Aretha Franklin on his Victrola, as he once mentioned he had one and was lambasted for saying so, but his recent debate was impressive!
Frank Bruni, of the New York Times notes after Biden’s last debate that "Biden radiated decency and just had his best debate, and maybe he can go the distance!”
Biden answered questions on his age! If he wins a first term at the end of that term; he would be 82! Charles DeGaulle was at that age when he resigned due to a student rebellion in France!
Biden has made mistakes in debates with gaffes, but experience may be a gift in the initial year or two of the administration, if he prevails, as president! We should note that the current president has made over 15,000 lies and his own gaffes!
If Biden is to prevail, he needs a great vice president! My two choices would be Senator Harris from California or Senator Klobuchar, from Minnesota, a needed Midwestern State!
Biden seemingly has a large percentage of the needed African-American vote and he is going up in Iowa! We shall see if he holds up and wins the nomination!
Bill Weightman
North Port
