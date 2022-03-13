The first president I voted for was JFK. He was "for" America and a lifetime NRA member! Started the USA to put the first man on the moon.
JFK said, "Ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country." Since then, the Democrats have gone down the toilet. Now we have the most "feckless" person/admin to "ever" occupy the office of POTUS! Yes, that's Biden.
There are still Americans left in Afghanistan and more than what Biden and admin will admit to. The debacle Biden caused in Afghanistan by pulling the military out totally, leaving over $80 billion of U.S.A. military equipment there and not even telling our allies in advance is when Putin knew Biden would do nothing when he began his military buildup to invade Ukraine. Putin was right!
Did you know Biden has "our" U.S.A. buying oil from Russia? Why didn't the gushy Biden "SOTU" AP story, front page Sun 3/2/22 tell the public? So, we're buying Russian oil to fund Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Insane! Remember when we were energy independent with our President Trump?
Biden destroyed our oil independence his first day in office, by stopping oil drilling on federal lands and canceling the Keystone pipeline, but Biden OK'd Nord stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany. If Biden cared about "our" country, he would restart Keystone and open drilling on federal lands again.
