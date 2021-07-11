Editor:
I would like to point out that Charlotte Sun‘s policy on letters to the editor. Printed below you will see in the Sun’s disclaimer where it clearly states that there is to be one letter to the editor monthly per individual.
I happened to see the same propaganda piece from frequent writer printed two days in a row.
The writer is very concerned with the so-called insurrection that took place on Jan 6th, yet chooses to ignore the acts of violence and hate that have taken place in multiple cities across the nation in the past year. He chooses to ignore the looting, pillaging, and burning that destroyed large swaths of our cities nationwide. He chooses to overlook the overrunning and burning of federal buildings such as the one in Portland.
He apparently has no problem with mayhem and total disregard for the law as long as it is being perpetrated by groups such as Antifa or other Democratic party supported groups. By the way, why has the name of the officer who shot an un-armed woman at close to point blank range on Jan 6th in D.C. not been released?
I cannot support a president who is fails to to secure our borders or the cities of this nation.
Don Wilson
Charlotte Harbor
